KeyFi Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $37,139.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00139733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00180111 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000219 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.39 or 0.00913380 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,781.99 or 0.99625640 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,020,537 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.