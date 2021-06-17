Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) Given New C$2.23 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from C$2.28 to C$2.23 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 197.33% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Kidoz stock opened at C$0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of C$98.52 million and a P/E ratio of 750.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91. Kidoz has a 1 year low of C$0.20 and a 1 year high of C$1.25.
Kidoz Company Profile
