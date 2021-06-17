Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.25.

KRP stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $788.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,451.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 100,853 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

