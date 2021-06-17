Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

