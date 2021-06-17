King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 113 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 867,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,360,000 after acquiring an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 25.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 842,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,423,000 after acquiring an additional 170,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 721,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,402,000 after acquiring an additional 52,458 shares during the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $219.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.64.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

