King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 17,000 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,202 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $115,685.15. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBSI opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.29. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.51 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $62.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

