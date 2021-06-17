King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 225 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $192.02 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.89 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.