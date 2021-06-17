Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 352.90 ($4.61). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 347.10 ($4.53), with a volume of 5,911,483 shares trading hands.

KGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 319.50 ($4.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 356.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.75 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

In related news, insider Andrew Cosslett bought 97,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £338,007.40 ($441,608.83).

Kingfisher Company Profile (LON:KGF)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

