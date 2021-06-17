Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Shares Gap Down to $42.13

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $42.13, but opened at $40.81. Kirkland Lake Gold shares last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 29,966 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $30,411,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 34,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,471,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 44,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

