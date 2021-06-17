KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 price target (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.16. The company had a trading volume of 518,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,128. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 420.22, a current ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.