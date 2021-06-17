KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.75 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 26% against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $26.21 or 0.00067482 BTC on popular exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $204.00 million and $21.75 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00059967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.92 or 0.00141418 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00179693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.80 or 0.00931644 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.51 or 0.99702366 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002946 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

