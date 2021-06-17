KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Short Interest Up 28.5% in May

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 223,900 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 174,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,195,000 after buying an additional 191,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE KNOP opened at $19.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $646.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.38. KNOT Offshore Partners has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNOP shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

