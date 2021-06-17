Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Shares Down 0.6%

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) shares dropped 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.63 and last traded at $5.76. Approximately 3,300 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37.

About Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAF)

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in office, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, European countries, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, laser printers, filing devices, software and peripheral devices, digital color printing systems, digital monochrome printing systems, inkjet print heads, inkjet textile printers, and inkjet inks, as well as print and cloud services.

