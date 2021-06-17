Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a growth of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 154,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.
OTCMKTS:RDSMY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,218. Koninklijke DSM has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $1.1771 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Koninklijke DSM’s payout ratio is presently 66.10%.
Koninklijke DSM Company Profile
Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.
