Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,132,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $138,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $1,805,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,135,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,449,000 after purchasing an additional 702,891 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after purchasing an additional 53,493 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock worth $100,451,401. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

NYSE SCHW traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,999,516. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.