Korea Investment CORP Has $104.97 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 48,409 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.25% of TE Connectivity worth $104,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.63. 3,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,828. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 16.76%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

