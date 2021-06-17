Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,163,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 676,842 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intel were worth $202,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.40. 56,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,029,631. The stock has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

