Korea Investment CORP Sells 79,200 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,127 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 79,200 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $98,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in McDonald’s by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 253,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $56,803,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $236.00. 1,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,623. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.08. The company has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

