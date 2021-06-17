Kr Sridhar Sells 44,356 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stock

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 44,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,060,995.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,558.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49.

On Monday, May 10th, Kr Sridhar sold 233,334 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $4,890,680.64.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44.

Shares of BE traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 2,152,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,924,849. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.74 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,015,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,035,000 after buying an additional 4,026,498 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 738.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,322,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,577,000 after buying an additional 2,045,980 shares in the last quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,607,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $32,165,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,671,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,202,000 after purchasing an additional 965,093 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.10.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

