Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Position Raised by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 35,378 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Kraton worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kraton by 44.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,654,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kraton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

KRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of Kraton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KRA opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

