KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2) Trading Down 1.4%

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KU2)’s stock price traded down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €56.40 ($66.35) and last traded at €57.00 ($67.06). 3,202 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 8,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.80 ($68.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €52.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:KU2)

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUKA Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.