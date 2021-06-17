Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.08. 67,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,363. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.22 and a 12-month high of C$49.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.85.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8833959 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LIF shares. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$47.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.79.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

