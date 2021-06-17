Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (LIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 1.75 per share on Monday, July 26th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock traded down C$0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$46.08. 67,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,363. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$23.22 and a 12-month high of C$49.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$42.85.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$65.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 3.8833959 EPS for the current year.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Company Profile
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.
