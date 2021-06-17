Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 156.88% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $244.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.44.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $134,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $30,362.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares in the company, valued at $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,070 shares of company stock valued at $870,256 in the last ninety days. 35.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 119.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

