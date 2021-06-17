Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of LAKE opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.40 million and a PE ratio of 5.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. Lakeland Industries has a 1 year low of $17.88 and a 1 year high of $47.95.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.08). Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 21.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

