Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Short Interest Down 16.5% in May

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 444,417 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.13. 4,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.60. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $334.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMRK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

