Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,105 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87,405 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 25.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -136.99, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Lantheus news, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $401,237.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

