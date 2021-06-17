LBRY Credits (LBC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $250,170.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0489 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LBRY Credits has a total market cap of $25.47 million and approximately $250,170.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00142896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00177889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.48 or 0.00937927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.77 or 0.99805620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002941 BTC.

LBRY Credits was first traded on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

