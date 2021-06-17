Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 9,854 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 9,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $186,043.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,210,131 shares in the company, valued at $60,607,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $444.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.
