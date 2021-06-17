Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 9,854 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 9,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $186,043.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,210,131 shares in the company, valued at $60,607,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $18.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $444.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $20.18.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 20.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 849.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.