Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 284 ($3.71). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 281.20 ($3.67), with a volume of 9,047,021 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 271.57 ($3.55).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 279.91. The company has a market capitalization of £16.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 761.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.45.

In related news, insider George Lewis bought 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £2,248.40 ($2,937.55). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 215,689 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 296 ($3.87), for a total transaction of £638,439.44 ($834,125.22). Insiders have bought a total of 2,208 shares of company stock worth $618,478 in the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

