Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.

Lennar stock opened at $91.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar has a 12 month low of $57.13 and a 12 month high of $110.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.28.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

