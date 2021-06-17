LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,831 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.11.

Shares of LHCG opened at $197.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.72. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.50 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.14. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LHC Group news, Director Ronald T. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total value of $1,008,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,242,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.