Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.240-1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $847 million-856 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $849.46 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

LCUT opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $195.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,273 shares of company stock valued at $194,168 in the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

