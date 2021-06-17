Linx (NYSE:LINX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.50

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 90297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Linx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its holdings in shares of Linx by 1,515,171.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 189,408,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 189,396,460 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Linx by 30.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 336,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Linx in the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Linx by 978.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 47,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Linx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

