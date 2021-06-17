Linx (NYSE:LINX) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.50

Shares of Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 90297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Linx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -82.78 and a beta of 2.25.
Linx Company Profile (NYSE:LINX)
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.
