Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 86.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69,233 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.22. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $808.25 million, a PE ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $61.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. Analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 68,854 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $1,699,316.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,104,990.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 92,948 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $2,483,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,586 shares of company stock worth $6,785,226. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.