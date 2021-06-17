Liquity (LQTY) Price Down 42.4% This Week

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. Liquity has a market cap of $38.28 million and $174,221.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Liquity has traded 42.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00018846 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00060992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00149801 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00183729 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.39 or 0.00944360 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,976.28 or 0.99913701 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,206,738 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

