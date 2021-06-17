Lisk (LSK) Market Cap Achieves $365.05 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $365.05 million and $17.18 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for approximately $2.84 or 0.00007525 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00022617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003008 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,267,142 coins and its circulating supply is 128,336,874 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

