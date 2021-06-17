LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $83.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAMP. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after acquiring an additional 479,172 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 53.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,181,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,161,000 after acquiring an additional 762,550 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in LiveRamp by 18.3% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after acquiring an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after acquiring an additional 517,630 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RAMP opened at $41.70 on Thursday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $41.12 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

