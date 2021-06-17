LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $107 million-115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 579,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,353. LiveXLive Media has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,581,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,389,526.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

