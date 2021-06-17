Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, hitting $381.71. 31,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,625. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $386.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

