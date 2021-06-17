Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Short Interest Update

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 345,000 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the May 13th total of 236,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 212,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $7.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $848.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.51. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $7.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOMA shares. TheStreet raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Rail Services; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

