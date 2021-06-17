LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Martin McGann Sells 162,681 Shares

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) insider Martin McGann sold 162,681 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £382,300.35 ($499,477.85).

Shares of LMP opened at GBX 232.80 ($3.04) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 204.80 ($2.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 693.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

LMP has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244 ($3.19).

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

