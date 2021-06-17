Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California. “

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LHDX. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Lucira Health in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lucira Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

LHDX opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.15. Lucira Health has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.72 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33.

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 million. Analysts forecast that Lucira Health will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth $160,127,000. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Lucira Health during the first quarter worth about $5,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lucira Health (LHDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.