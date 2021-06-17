Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the May 13th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lumina Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Lumina Gold stock opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metals in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

