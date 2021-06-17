Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the May 13th total of 623,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.9 days.

FTMNF traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,365. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.71.

Several brokerages have commented on FTMNF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Lundin Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins began coverage on Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lundin Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

