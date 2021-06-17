M Holdings Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $104,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 167.6% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 44,038 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Vista Investment Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 79,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 96.1% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $45.24 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.