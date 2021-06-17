M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 27,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 45,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

BX stock opened at $98.48 on Thursday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.26 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.09.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

