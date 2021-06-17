M Holdings Securities Inc. Reduces Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $72,000. WBI Investments purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $713,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 309,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,993,000.

BATS PTMC opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.58. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

