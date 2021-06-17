M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 140,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,922,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 6,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $126.65 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.10.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

