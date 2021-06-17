M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,415,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,123 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,205,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,489,000 after acquiring an additional 106,653 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,204,000 after acquiring an additional 354,082 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,330,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,255,000 after acquiring an additional 126,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 413,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.93.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 503,001 shares of company stock valued at $32,549,846. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

