M Jeannine Strandjord Purchases 1,166 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EEFT opened at $141.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.92. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -523.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.73.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

